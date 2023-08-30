Gas leak closes a portion of Light Street downtown Baltimore Wednesday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A portion of Light Street in downtown Baltimore is closed to traffic Wednesday after a gas leak was discovered, according to a spokesperson for Baltimore Gas & Electric.

A BGE contractor was excavating Wednesday afternoon in order to prepare for underground gas work near Light and Redwood Streets, and determined that a gas leak was occurring, said Talon Sachs, a BGE spokesperson.

Sachs said the workers did not strike the gas main, but discovered the leak while excavating. Sachs said there is no estimate on how long the repairs could take, as crews are still assessing the problem.

In the wake of the leak, gas service to the surrounding buildings was not interrupted, Sachs said. There were no injuries associated with the gas leak, Sachs said.

“We are not getting any readings inside of any structures so there’s no gas migration,” Sachs said. “And no one is out of service at this time.”

But as a result, Light Street is closed between Baltimore Street and Lombard Street, said Kevin Cartwright, a spokesman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Cartwright said that the Dunkin’ location next to the underground gas work opted to close Wednesday after the leak, which occurred around noon, because of safety concern for workers.

Cartwright said he initially heard that the BGE contractor struck a 32-inch gas main while they were working, but he deferred to BGE for further information about the leak.