Baltimore light rail will be single-tracked between Camden Yards, North Avenue through Sept. 21 for track maintenance

The Maryland Transit Administration will single-track the Baltimore light rail and run a free bus between North Avenue and Camden Yards for more than four months for track maintenance, beginning Sunday, May 16, the state agency announced Wednesday.
The work, expected to cause passenger delays through Sept. 21, will reconstruct three interlockings, which allow trains to cross from one track to another, and replace more than 3,000 feet of rail along 10 curves between the light rail stops, the MTA said.
“This maintenance work is part of MDOT MTA’s investment in keeping our system in a state of good repair,” MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said in a statement. “We ask for our riders’ patience as we conduct this work, which will help us maintain the integrity of our system and continue to run safe and reliable service.”
The work is the first of two light rail upkeep projects scheduled for this year, as ridership remains down 65% from pre-pandemic levels. The second, light rail track maintenance between Camden Yards and Glen Burnie/BWI, will begin in the fall, according to the agency.
Light rail trains will continue to operate throughout the project “to ensure continuity of service,” and the free bus will “provide supplemental service between the affected Light Rail stops to lessen rider delays,” the MTA said.
The agency said it would communicate updates about the work via signage at each stop, platform announcements, updates via social media and the MDOT MTA website, and e-alert notification system. For updates, passengers can also call the Transit Information Contact Center at 410-539-5000.