Part of Baltimore’s Light Rail service was closed Saturday morning during a period of heavy rains as a result of a downed tree near Northern Parkway.
MTA spokesperson Veronica Battisti said the storm brought down a tree that then tangled in the overhead electric wires that feed power to the Light Rail vehicles. She said passengers in an affected train were transferred to another vehicle.
The MTA has closed the Light Rail line and substituted a bus bridge of service between the North Avenue and Falls Road stops. The Light Rail remains in operation at the north and sound ends of the line.