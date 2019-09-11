MTA suspends Light Rail Penn-Camden shuttle in Baltimore due to shortage of operators

The Maryland Transit Administration is suspending part of its Light Rail Penn-Camden shuttle train service until further notice due to a lack of operators, the agency said Wednesday.
The shuttle train, which normally operates between the Penn and Camden stations, will not continue south once it reaches the Mount Royal station, the MTA said.
“Passengers needing to travel from Penn Station, board the shuttle train at Penn, then at Mt. Royal, board regular north or southbound service at Mt. Royal,” the agency said in an alert. "Traveling to Penn station, board the Penn shuttle train at Mt. Royal that will take you into Penn Station. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and appreciate your patience during this time.”
The service suspension is a result of a shortage of operators, MTA spokeswoman Veronica Battisti said.
“When we experience a shortage of Light Rail operators, service on the Penn-Camden shuttle is reduced to run between Penn Station and the Mount Royal Light RailLink stop,” she said in an email. “At Mount Royal, riders can board any north- or southbound Light RailLink train.”