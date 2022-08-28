Light rail service near M&T Bank Stadium delayed after power outage

7:23 PM, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 -- An empty MARC train and an empty light rail train sit at Camden Station at Camden Yards, still having to run their routes. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

A station power outage has delayed Light RailLink service in Baltimore, transportation officials said Saturday night.

The delays are affecting north- and southbound service between the Patapsco and Camden Yards stations after a loss of power at the Westport station, according to an advisory from the Maryland Transit Administration.

Shuttle buses are running between the Camden Yards and Patapsco stations during the delay, the advisory states. Trains are still operating northbound from Camden Yards and southbound from Patapsco.

The Baltimore Ravens issued a statement Saturday night saying service would be unavailable at the M&T Bank Stadium station after the team’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The Ravens advised people at the football stadium to walk to the Camden Yards station for service.