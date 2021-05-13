Street parking in Baltimore? Make sure to remember your license plate number.

Anyone planning to street park in Baltimore better memorize their license plate number.
The city announced Thursday it replaced the last of its pay-and-display meters, which required motorists to leave a receipt on their dashboard, with meters where parkers pay by entering their license plate number.
“After you’ve used the meter, you can walk directly to your destination,” Pete Little, executive director of the Parking Authority of the City of Baltimore, said in a statement released by the quasi-governmental organization. Little recommended people write down their license plate number or take a picture of it.
The change will have implications for those who enforce parking, too.
Rather than going around looking for receipts through windshields, parking enforcement staff with the city’s Department of Transportation use hand-held devices to download real-time data showing which vehicles paid for parking, according to a news release issued by the authority, which manages 14 parking garages, about 800 parking meters, 1,500 residential handicap spots and 48 residential parking permit areas.
So far, the authority said, parking officers have been “pleased” with the devices provided by parking and traffic enforcement software company G-Techna.
In a statement, Steve Sharkey, director of the city’s Department of Transportation, said the new technology “brings parking enforcement up to date with modern equipment.”
There are 830 newer meters and they accept coins as well as credit and debit cards, the authority said. Parking limits, rates and hours have not changed.
The authority said anyone who moves their car to another block must pay for parking again at the meter on the block they parked on.