‘We’re really just there for the vibes’: LGBTQ+ Baltimoreans find community in playing sports together

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Brianna Tate, center, playing for the Strike Queens, is safe at second base when Steve Mandes, left, and Ashley Weaver, of the opposing team, called, “Oops!…I kicked it again,” can’t make the tag in time. Their kickball league is run by Stonewall Sports Baltimore, the largest LGBTQ+ sports organization in the city. The nonprofit works to create a low-cost, high-fun community where everyone can feel comfortable being themselves in organized sports. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Olanrele Oni admits that even though he grew up playing soccer, he was never the best athlete — “A for effort,” he likes to say.

But when he was younger, Oni, who said he always knew he was queer, once suspected his teammates were refusing to pass him the ball on the field because of his sexuality.

Advertisement

“I felt as a little gay kid, I felt self conscious. Is it the way I’m running? Is it the way I’m speaking? Is that playing a role?” Oni said. “You start creating these narratives in your head that may not exist.”

Oni, 37, didn’t start openly identifying as a gay man until his mid-20s; he moved from Nigeria to the U.S. when he was 15 or 16. As a kid who loved playing soccer, he always held part of himself back. Oni said while those challenges were “terrible,” they also hardened him and helped him develop better people skills.

Advertisement

“I just felt robbed of the immersive experience because I never really could be my true self around people. And the thing about it is, people can see that,” Oni said. “They can feel that you’re not really giving yourself completely.”

Miley Walsh, left, and others with Baltimore Queer Pickup Soccer. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

In 2020, Oni formed the organization he said he wishes he had as a kid: Unmatched Athlete, which, he said, aims to “encourage LGBTQ+ youth and allies between the ages of five and 18 to participate in sports and fitness.”

At Unmatched Athlete, queer kids can find a place to be themselves. The desire for such a space is mirrored in adult LGBTQ+ sports organizations, from large leagues like Queer City Sports and Stonewall Sports to more informal pickup games scattered around Baltimore. Leaders and participants from the organizations all say that finding community supersedes any competitive desires.

Those organizations are made up of adults who, like Oni, may have benefitted from having a space carved out just for them.

“It would have meant so much more to be playing amongst people that identified as queer but also were allies and supported me. It would have made me feel so much more confident in myself,” Oni said. “I just think it would have been a domino effect to so many things that we’ll never know. And I just want to be able to provide that opportunity.”

Oni said Unmatched Athlete has had nearly 200 participants so far. Minors can choose from seven sports, such as flag football and ultimate frisbee. The teams are separated by age but not gender. The organization also offers activities like dances, scavenger hunts and obstacle courses, usually for free and on Saturdays, by partnering with organizations like the Y in Central Maryland and Movement gyms.

Adults looking for a similar range of activities can turn to Queer City Sports, which has a goal of fostering “a safe positive environment that makes sports accessible to the local queer community,” according to its mission statement.

Queer City offers traditional sports, like basketball and football, as well as an annual cornhole tournament and “gym class heroes,” featuring games reminiscent of gym class.

Advertisement

Rebecca Winslow, 42, founded the organization in 2018. The year before, about 20 strangers from a Facebook group met up to play softball because a lot of queer spaces in the city, especially bars, had closed and the “community seemed really fragmented,” Winslow said.

The team lost every game it played, but the need to strengthen the LGBTQ+ community was clearly established.

Queer City has expanded to both Seattle and Tacoma, Washington. In Baltimore, Winslow said she’s had between 700 and 800 participants since 2018.

[ LGBTQ+ Baltimoreans find connection in gatherings that go beyond bars ]

Winslow came out as a lesbian while attending Stevenson University, where she played softball and field hockey. She found a “comfortable space” on her softball team after growing up in a small Pennsylvania town that offered few queer role models.

“I had a very welcoming and accepting team — at one point, there were five other lesbians on my softball team,” Winslow said.

But Winslow noted that for some in the LGBTQ+ community, sports can be traumatic.

Advertisement

Ronny Thompson, the president and commissioner of Stonewall Sports Baltimore, echoed that sentiment.

“Growing up, a lot of people within the LGBT community did not feel accepted in sports. We often felt like we couldn’t play because they might find out that we’re gay or queer. Or like, we would just get made fun of,” Thompson said. “Some of us joke around and call it like healing trauma through sports because we’re playing with people that are similar to us, that are welcoming. And just like having that acceptance might renew a passion for sports that you might have had in the past but felt like you needed to push it down just to kind of hide under the radar.”

Baltimore’s chapter of Stonewall Sports is one of 26 spread around the nation. It was launched in 2020 and offers kickball and a trivia league. In July, the organization’s first dodgeball league starts. Volleyball is on the late summer docket and was chosen because a lot of participants who don’t identify as cisgender men wanted to play and Stonewall Sports is trying to diversify, both in terms of gender and race and ethnicity.

“We want the community to reflect the actual city or metro area and not just, you know, be a safe haven for gay males,” Thompson said. “And I say this as a cisgender male.”

Thompson said there are 900 people on Stonewall’s mailing list and the kickball league drew 350 people this season, the organization’s largest ever.

At both Queer City and Stonewall, participants must be 21 and older and do not have to identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

At Baltimore Queer Pickup Soccer, participants have to commit to not being racist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic or ableist said Jack Mirabella, a founder and co-captain of the group. Mirabella, who uses they/them pronouns, helped found the group in 2020. About 30 players gather weekly to play.

Mirabella, 33, said those of all abilities and skill levels are welcome and new players aren’t asked if they identify as queer, since some people may be closeted. But if players openly do not identify as LGBTQ+ and are disruptive to the group, they’re asked to leave.

Mirabella said while it can be “tricky” to feel like they’re “gatekeeping,” it’s necessary for people to have a space where they don’t have to explain or justify their existence.

Raychel Gadson, right, high fives Shelby Switzer, left, after scoring during game with Baltimore Queer Pickup Soccer. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“We don’t actually have any safe space. This the only option for us,” Mirabella said. “Folks who are cis and het have ample leagues to participate in.”

Mirabella said many soccer leagues across the city have requirements for the amount of men and women who can be on the team and on the field. That made Mirabella, who is nonbinary, uncomfortable. A soccer player since the age of five, Mirabella wanted their own space.

“We didn’t have a seat at the table. Nonbinary people don’t even have a place in the league,” Mirabella said. “We had to create our own.”

Advertisement

Mirabella said participants in the soccer matches also sometimes join Ballmore, an informal group that plays pickup basketball weekly.

Morgan Dowty, 30, said that while the group says “no cis men” on its Instagram page, it doesn’t really turn people away and is not an exclusively queer space.

There’s also the Baltimore Frontrunners, which hosts weekly runs and monthly social events.

Each organization holds one thing in common: emphasis on building community. Participants often go out for drinks or a meal after games.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Dylan Stump, who has been a part of Stonewall Sports since 2021 and uses he/they pronouns, said it’s the people he really likes.

“We’re really just there for the vibes, not really there for the winning,” Stump, 28, said. “That’s just icing on the cake.”

Advertisement

Stump is already forming a team for the upcoming dodgeball season. They said after moving to Baltimore County from Pennsylvania in 2016 — and then into the city last February — he appreciated the lack of “guesswork” involved in meeting people through Stonewall.

“Just having that visible community for me has been so helpful for making Baltimore feel like home,” Stump said. “Most of the people I’ve met in Baltimore that are queer, I ended up meeting through Stonewall or through someone I met at Stonewall.”

Will Burke crochets while watching his fiancé Noah Albertsen play kickball on the final day of the kickball season run by Stonewall Sports Baltimore, the largest LGBTQ+ sports organization in the city. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Building community can feel especially important in the current political atmosphere, which has seen hundreds of bills introduced nationwide to limit discussion of LGBTQ+ issues and crack down on health care options for transgender individuals.

Even if those efforts haven’t materialized in Maryland, Mirabella with the soccer group said sports can allow people to “escape that noise and pain and negativity and just experience queer and trans joy.”

“We need spaces to just be happy and not to have to be advocates and to not even talk about our identity: just being safe in who we are, unconditionally,” Mirabella said.