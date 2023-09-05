Co-worker pleads guilty to murder charge stemming from shooting of 40-year-old MTA bus driver

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man accused of fatally shooting his colleague last October at their workplace pleaded guilty Tuesday to a first-degree murder charge stemming from the bus driver’s death, Baltimore prosecutors and the 53-year-old’s defense attorney said.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and Leon Douglas Hill’s attorney, Marc Zayon, said Hill is scheduled to be sentenced next January for the Oct. 18 shooting that killed Elaine Jackson, a 40-year-old bus driver who worked at the Maryland Transit Administration’s Bush Division bus facility near Carroll Park in Central Southwest Baltimore.

Investigators believe the fatal shooting on the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard resulted from domestic violence. Jackson, who MTA officials said had worked as a bus driver for four years and was “a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team,” had been granted a temporary restraining order against Hill four days before the shooting.

She wrote in court filings that she and Hill had rekindled a friendship earlier that year, but she started to distance herself because Hill “wanted more” from the relationship. Then, Hill started to call and text her with threats and demands for money, she wrote.

Hill was swiftly identified as a suspect but not located until January, when he was captured in Georgia.