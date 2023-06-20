Leo Wise, the prosecutor handling Marilyn Mosby’s federal case, also is working on case against Hunter Biden

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Leo Wise, a federal prosecutor who helped take down a former Baltimore mayor and has been handling the case against the city’s former state’s attorney, is part of a team now prosecuting President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Hunter Biden was charged with illegally possessing a weapon as a drug user and failing to pay federal income taxes, according to a letter signed by Wise and filed in the U.S. District Court in Delaware. Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to enter a diversion agreement with prosecutors related to the felony gun charge, according to the letter.

Advertisement

Wise’s signature appears on court documents in the Biden case alongside the names of federal prosecutors from Delaware and the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Kimberlynn Reeves, a spokesperson for the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, confirmed Wise is on a team handling Biden’s case.

In March, Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron demoted Wise from chief of the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Public Corruption and Fraud Unit, returning him to his former role as a line prosecutor. Barron also temporarily removed Wise from the Mosby prosecution after clashes over that case and staffing decisions.

Advertisement

Wise’s LinkedIn page says he started this month as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland declined to say if Wise was still in that office. A DOJ spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Wise declined to comment Tuesday.

Wise also has been handling the federal case against former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who faces charges of perjury and mortgage fraud. Court records still list Wise as the prosecutor on that case. Federal prosecutors say Mosby lied about her financial situation in 2020 to make early withdrawals from a city retirement account.

She used the money to purchase a Gulf Coast condo and an eight-bedroom rental near Disney World. Mosby, who left office at the end of 2022, is also accused of making false statements on loan applications.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

In addition to the Mosby case, Wise has brought federal cases against Catherine Pugh, the former Baltimore mayor who resigned amid a scandal over her Healthy Holly books, and former Maryland Del. Cheryl Glenn, who pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in 2020. He also prosecuted former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa in a tax case.

Wise, a New Jersey native, also prosecuted members of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force and 80 defendants in a sprawling Eastern shore prison corruption case.

Before joining the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2010, Wise worked on cases against Enron and Big Tobacco and in 2008 became the first chief congressional ethics investigator for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Wise has been a controversial figure at times. The Congressional Black Caucus accused Wise of targeting its members when he led the congressional ethics office.

Advertisement

His aggressive style has been criticized by some members of the state’s legal community, including Mosby’s defense team, who accused him of racial and political animus. A judge found no evidence Wise or the U.S. Attorney’s Office acted with racial or political vindictiveness.

Other defense attorneys found Wise’s 2021 prosecution of lawyers Kenneth Ravenell and Joshua Treem overzealous. Treem was acquitted of obstruction of justice. For that case, Wise executed a search warrant at the law firm of Brown, Goldstein and Levy. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals found that it was improper for a “filter team” to review the firm’s materials before the files reached prosecutors on the Treem case.

A jury found Ravenell guilty of one count of money laundering and he was sentenced to nearly five years in prison.