Maryland, Baltimore City officials seek missing lead paint test tool containing radioactive material

State environment officials and the police are looking for a lost lead paint test tool containing small amounts of radioactive material in Baltimore.
The lead paint test tool contains small amounts of Cobalt-57, a radioactive metal used to make lead measurements. If the tool is misused and unlocked, it may cause potentially dangerous exposure.
High levels of Cobalt-57 may damage the cells and cause mutations that lead to cancer.
The device was last seen at a job site by Pennsylvania Avenue and Lauren Street, where the user placed the tool on the sidewalk next to his car.
100% Lead Inspections, the company that owns the test tool, reported the loss to the Maryland Department of Health and the Baltimore City police.
The device is black, about 7.8 inches high, 6.7 inches long and 2.6 inches wide. It weighs about 1.3 pounds. The environment department advises to avoid handling if found, and report to the radiological health program at 866-633-4686, to 100% Lead Inspections at 410-804-8697 and to the police.