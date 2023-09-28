Jason Billingsley, suspect in killing of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere and separate rape case, arrested

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jason Billingsley, the 32-year-old man accused of killing Baltimore entrepreneur Pava LaPere, has been arrested, police said early Thursday morning.

Officials were scheduled to announce details regarding the arrest at a news conference later Thursday morning, Baltimore Police said in an invitation sent after midnight.

Advertisement

Jason Billingsley has been arrested in the killing of Pava LaPere. (Courtesy of Baltimore Police Department)

The police department said Tuesday that Billingsley was the suspect in LaPere’s killing, and added Wednesday that it was also searching for the 32-year-old in connection with a rape and arson investigation that followed a fire in Upton earlier this month.

The announcement comes hours after hundreds gathered for a vigil in honor of LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of EcoMaps. She was found dead at her apartment Monday with signs of blunt-force trauma.