Firefighters battle three-alarm fire involving ‘multiple townhomes’ in North Baltimore

Several people were injured in a three-alarm fire, possibly sparked by an explosion in North Baltimore Sunday evening, according to Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer who represents the area.
“It’s still a pretty active scene,” the councilman said just before midnight.
Firefighters from “all across the city” were called to North Baltimore for a three-alarm fire that spread to multiple townhomes Sunday night, according to the union representing city firefighters.
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted, “3rd alarm fire ... involving multiple townhomes. Engines and Trucks coming from all across the city some from as far away as 4+ miles.”
The exact location of the fire was not confirmed by official sources, although videos posted online showed a heavy police and fire presence established at the intersection of Greenspring and DuPont avenues.