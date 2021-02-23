October’s nonfatal explosion in Northwest Baltimore began in a closet containing a gas meter, officials say

The October explosion that injured three adults and two children in Northwest Baltimore originated in a rowhouse closet, which contained a gas meter, officials said Tuesday.
But city officials stopped short of explicitly blaming a gas leak for the explosion that destroyed 4633 Lanier Ave. and ripped through six other adjacent row houses.
“We were not able to gather all the data off that gas meter” to conclusively determine whether the meter had malfunctioned, Baltimore Fire Chief Niles R. Ford said in a news conference Tuesday. “I can give you the location, and I can tell you what was there.”
The injured people included a pregnant woman, two children ages 3 and 4, and two men ages 45 and 54. All were in serious but stable condition after the explosion, officials said at the time. They have been treated and released from the hospital, Ford said at the scene Tuesday.
The blast happened just two months after a gas explosion killed two people, and leveled several homes a few miles away on Labyrinth Road. That one was caused by a gas leak after HVAC maintenance work was done in a home. It was ignited by a stove, officials said.
“We are incredibly thankful that lives were not claimed in this incident,” Ford said.
More than four months later, the condemned row houses have not been demolished. Fencing cordoned off the boarded-up houses, and heaps of wreckage remained on the ground where it had fallen from the blast or been left by rescue crews. The siding, some of it melted, hung off the houses in several places.
While no one was killed in the Oct. 11 explosion, Mayor Brandon M. Scott said, “the devastation is still fresh in our minds.”
“The devastation of the homes destroyed, the devastation of 11 families who were impacted not knowing where to begin to pick up the pieces,” Scott said. “But also, I remember witnessing the community that banded together to support those who were impacted.”
Fire Department investigators reviewed the 911 calls from the Lanier Avenue disaster, and “we had no calls on that day pertaining to gas,” Ford said.
In the panicked 911 calls, residents living near Lanier Avenue described a powerful explosion, followed by a smaller one, on the night of Oct. 11. Neighbors likened the sound to that of a plane crash, and the sights to those of an action movie, as they described the ensuing blaze to dispatchers.
At the time, Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. said it hadn’tfound any natural gas readings or leaks from service pipes leading to the destroyed homes.
Ford said BGE had assisted with the investigation.
“They were unable to get information off at least three of the meters, and one of those meters was from the point of origin,” he said.
City Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton commended the people who helped in the aftermath of the blast.
”There are so many individuals in this community that stepped up just to help these families that were suffering,” she said.
