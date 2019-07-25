Baltimore reopening Howard, Pratt streets lanes temporarily for Billy Joel concert, Ravens practice, boxing match

Nearly three weeks after a water main break closed portions of Howard and Pratt streets several lanes are expected to reopen this Friday — for two days, according to a release from the Baltimore Department of Transportation.
Transportation officials said they are reopening the lanes because of the busy weekend ahead in Baltimore with four different major events expected to bring high traffic volumes including the Billy Joel concert at Oriole Park, Ravens’ open practice at M&T Bank Stadium, Kem concert at MECU Pavilion and professional boxing at Royal Farms Arena.
Two lanes of Pratt Street at Howard will reopen and two northbound lanes at Howard Street will reopen as well. Drivers coming into Baltimore from I-395 N will be able to use both Conway Street and go northbound onto Howard, according to the release.
The department said Howard Street will be fully closed off again Sunday at midnight to continue repairs from the underground collapse. Though, the two lanes on Pratt Street will remain open.
Even though there will be more lanes open, the department said in the release that drivers should still plan for delays.
The July 8 water main break closed Pratt Street between Paca Street and Hopkins Place and Howard Street between Lombard and Conway streets for repairs. The closures are forcing drivers entering downtown from Interstate 395 (Exit 53) to either take the Lee Street/Russell Street ramp or turn right onto eastbound Conway Street.
Light rail service continues to be suspended between North Avenue and Camden Yards due to the sinkhole, which swallowed a handicapped entrance ramp and stretched to the edge of the tracks. The Maryland Transit Administration is running a free shuttle for passengers between North Avenue and Camden Yards during the disruption.