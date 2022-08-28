‘Lady in the Lake’ shoot rescheduled after producers threatened downtown, police say

A prop license plate of Maryland that dates1967 is mounted on the chrome bumper of an antique Dodge Polara classic sedan during filming based on the novel by Laura Lippman, former Baltimore Sun reporter entitled, "Lady in the Lake" Thursday., April 28, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Producers of a TV series based on a bestselling novel by local author Laura Lippman stopped a downtown film shoot Friday afternoon after receiving a threat of violence, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

During production of the series “Lady in the Lake” in the 200 block of Park Avenue, people in the area threatened producers “that if they didn’t cease production, they would come back later” and shoot someone, police spokeswoman Det. Niki Fennoy said in an email to The Baltimore Sun.

Advertisement

The people “then told the producers that if they paid them, they would allow the production to continue,” Fennoy said, adding that she didn’t know what dollar amount was proposed.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Producers “decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location,” Fennoy said in the email.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Banner first reported the incident.

The AppleTV+ series takes place in Baltimore in 1966 and stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. Filming began in April and is expected to continue until October.

In it, “an unsolved murder pushes a housewife and mother to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda,” reads a description of the series from the Maryland Department of Commerce.

The commerce department in April issued a press release highlighting the “significant economic impact” the series would have on Maryland.

Lippman, who is a former Sun reporter, and a representative of studio Endeavor Content could not be reached for comment Saturday evening.

Baltimore Sun reporter Mary Carole McCauley contributed to this article.