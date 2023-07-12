‘So much on my heart’: Family, friends pay tribute to 20-year-old killed in Brooklyn mass shooting

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Candles-lit for the late Brooklyn Homes shooting victim, Kylis Fagbemi, at an outdoor vigil Tuesday at the corner of Winston Street and Druid Hill Avenue. (Jennifer Gable )

Kylis Fagbemi and his mother had recently moved to the Brooklyn Homes community when he was killed in a barrage of gunfire last week during a block party celebrating the neighborhood in South Baltimore.

At a vigil Tuesday evening in West Baltimore, those who were close with the 20-year-old remembered his good spirit and dedication to his family as others decried the circumstances that led to last week’s shooting, which is likely the most widespread act of violence in Baltimore history.

“There’s so much on my heart that I want to say … but I can’t get it out,” Fagbemi’s mother Tamika Linbrith told the crowd at the intersection of Druid Hill Avenue and Wilson Street in the Upton neighborhood.

Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, were both killed in the shooting that injured 28 others shortly after midnight during the neighborhood’s “Brooklyn Day” block party on July 2. Police believe the gunfire was from a series of shootings over the course of about 10 minutes. Only one suspect, a 17-year-old, has been charged in connection with the shooting — though he is only facing firearms offenses and is not accused of firing a gun.

Fagbemi, who grew up in West Baltimore and attended Coppin Academy High School until last year, was a “very good kid, very respectful” with a strong spirit who enjoyed dancing and listening to music, said Samantha Lathum, a family friend who said Fagbemi’s death last week was a matter of him being in the “wrong place at the wrong time.”

“My nephew was going to get a snowball and he got caught in the crossfire,” said Fagbemi’s aunt Takeey Wiggins. His maternal aunts often called their eldest nephew, a family-oriented homebody, by his African name Otundae, meaning Sunday.

Arries Ealy said her cousin “Mooka” was quiet, funny and protective of his family, especially his mother.

“He was always looking out for people,” Ealy, 19, said. “He didn’t play about his loved ones.”

Ashley Garner, 19, said she and Fagbemi had started dating about a month ago. After the two bonded over breakfast sandwiches in Instagram direct messages, she fell for his smile, his patience and his willingness to show up for her big moments.

A viewing for Fagbemi will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on July 20 at the March Life Tribute Center’s Randallstown location at 5616 Old Court Road. A wake is scheduled from 10 to 10:30 a.m. the next day at the same location, followed by a funeral service.

Area ministers joined family friends — some tied to the motorcycle club community and dressed in leathers — in front of television cameras at the vigil Tuesday evening, decrying the mass shooting as a “senseless situation” advocating for youth in Baltimore to “look in the mirror” and change the course of their lives.

“How many more?” asked Tiba Aldridge, a street minister who owns a mortuary transportation business, as he unfurled a bag used in the industry to transport dead bodies. “Do you all think this is a game?”

“I’m tired of burying babies, enough is enough,” said Khrystyna Kelley, a family friend who leads the Women of Mayhem motorcycle club. “We’ve got to stop it. We’ve got to be the voice. We’ve got to be the action.”

Preparing to release sky lanterns and balloons into the sky above West Baltimore, Linbrith said she “never in my life thought” she’d have to customize a T-shirt memorializing her son, noting she wouldn’t ever get the opportunity to see Fagbemi marry or purchase a car.

“I don’t know what else to say at this point,” Linbrith said. “Let’s light these lanterns, let them go and I’ll just go on.”