The Maryland Zoo announced Friday that its new president will be Kirby Fowler of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.
Fowler, who started at the partnership in 2004, will replace Don Hutchinson who announced his resignation in June. Fowler will start in April 2020. The Downtown Partnership did not immediately return a call requesting comment.
Fowler said in a news release he is looking forward to helping the zoo continue its habitat and animal welfare advancements.
“It’s a tremendous honor to join The Maryland Zoo team and have the opportunity to contribute to a zoo that is so well respected for its commitment to animal welfare, conservation, education and guest experience,” Fowler said.
Throughout his 15-year tenure at the Downtown Partnership, Fowler advocated for adaptive reuse of more than 70 major properties, spearheaded the revitalization of parks and plaza and launched Baltimore restaurant week, among other things, the release said.
As president Fowler will lead more than 250 employees, 225 volunteers and oversee the management and care of over 1,500 animals.
Jennifer Lowry, chair of the Maryland Zoological Society, Inc. Board of Trustees said Fowler was chosen for the position because of his non-profit leadership experience and passion for the zoo’s mission.
“We have full confidence that he will uphold our position as an outstanding cultural, educational and conservation organization, and provide strong, steady leadership through this exciting and pivotal period for the Zoo,” Lowry said.