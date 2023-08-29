Baltimore security guard claims self-defense in fatal shooting of man at Royal Farms

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kanisha Spence called 911 shortly after she shot a man in the head inside a store in Southwest Baltimore last fall.

“I’m a security guard at Royal Farms,” Spence told the operator. “A guy came towards me. I got a body camera on me. He was threatening my life.”

A woman screamed hysterically in the background as Spence recited the address of the store where she worked as a private security officer and answered the operator’s questions, according to a recording of the call played during Spence’s trial in Baltimore Circuit Court Tuesday. Spence told the operator she didn’t know who the man was. She said she “had to shoot him” because “he was coming toward me.” She said it had just happened. That she only fired once.

“I get that part,” the operator responded. “I’m trying to help him.”

Spence told the operator she believed the man was “alright,” but 26-year-old Marquise Powell died at Shock Trauma six days later. The bullet Spence fired traveled through Powell’s mouth, injured his cerebral vertebrae and damaged the artery that carries oxygen to the brain — which within a day caused his brain to stop functioning — before lodging in the back of his neck, according to his autopsy.

Spence, 44, faces murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence from the Oct. 30, 2022, shooting, which followed a tense argument between her and Powell early that morning. Spence’s attorney said in opening statements Tuesday that her client acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, described the killing as “an execution.”

The fatal shooting at Royal Farms increased scrutiny of the scarcely-regulated field of private security in Maryland. About two weeks earlier, a CVS security guard in Harbor East shot a man in the face after he allegedly approached the officer wielding a hypodermic needle. Within a week of Spence’s arrest, a security guard gunned down a man at a bar in Highlandtown. Keith Luckey faces murder charges for the fatal shooting of Kevin Torres on Nov. 7, 2022.

In response to the spate of violent encounters with guards, state lawmakers this spring increased training regulations for guards, mandated all private security officers be licensed by state police and required that they are covered by insurance. Maryland’s Democratic Gov. Wes Moore in May signed the legislation into law, and it takes effect next June.

Despite their uniforms and equipment, security guards aren’t covered by the same legal protections in court as police officers when they use force against a person. Instead, they are held to the same standard as regular citizens in Maryland, meaning they have a duty to retreat before resorting to deadly force, like shooting a firearm.

In murder cases where the defendant raises self-defense, jurors are told to return a verdict of not guilty if they are convinced the person charged was not the initial aggressor, actually believed they were in immediate danger of bodily harm, that their belief was “reasonable” and the person used no more force than necessary to defend their self.

If the jury find the defendant’s action meet some, but not all, of those criteria, they may find the defendant not guilty of murder but of manslaughter. Manslaughter carries the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, compared with life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and 40 years for second-degree.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Galey said in openings that Spence was the aggressor in the altercation with Powell, pulling her gun early and pointing it at him “again and again and again.”

“She wanted a reason to use that gun,” Galey told the jury.

But defense attorney Roya Hanna said Powell threatened to take Spence’s gun from her at one point, claiming that he tucked something into his waistband when he went to his car and returned to confront Spence.

“We all know he was not there to apologize,” Hanna told jurors. “He was there to cause harm. He was there to cause her physical, bodily harm.”

Video from inside the Royal Farms store around 3 a.m. the day of the shooting showed customers come and go before Powell and his sister walked in wearing red and orange, respectively, after a night spent celebrating Halloween. At some point, they approached the cashier, who stood behind a counter and underneath a “discount cigarettes” sign.

His sister, Tonuela Hill, testified Tuesday that she asked about the bathroom, which was locked, and that the employee told her it was closed after 10 p.m.

Hill said in court they had been at a family Halloween party before going out to a bar. She said they stopped at Royal Farms because Powell needed gas and “we wanted some chicken.”

The footage from the store’s security cameras played in court showed Spence soon intervened. She and Powell began arguing. Both appeared agitated, using their arms to gesture aggressively as they spoke.

Powell was “fussing” with Spence, Hill testified. Under questions from Hanna, Hill acknowledged telling detectives her brother was “acting crazy” that morning, but also maintained he never touched the guard.

He exited and, eventually, came back. Hill and Powell’s girlfriend, Nikita Shaw, later intervened and pulled him out of the store. But he struggled with them in the store’s glass vestibule.

“This lady just instantly started pointing her gun,” Shaw said in court,

Spence pulled open the door to the vestibule and stepped towards Powell and fired one shot, the video showed. He immediately collapsed to the ground.

In shock, Hill said, she froze. Video showed a customer step over Powell, while a Royal Farms employee applied pressure to his wound.

“I started screaming immediately,” Shaw recalled of the aftermath. “‘He’ll be alright,’ is all she said.”

The state rested its case Tuesday afternoon, with Shaw’s and Hill’s testimony following an assistant medical examiner and a homicide detective. The defense will begin presenting its case Wednesday.

Spence is expected to testify.