Jury awards former Baltimore inmate $25 million after brutal beating in jail that has since been shut down

An employee allegedly cited false accusations of Wallace attempting to extort from other prisoners as a pretense for the transfer, according to court documents. The day he was transferred, his new cellmate was ordered to go to dinner. Nearby gang members were allowed to stay behind in their cells, against jail policy, court documents allege. Wallace was beaten within minutes. When his cellmate returned from dinner, “he found Mr. Wallace unconscious and blood on the wall,” according to court documents.