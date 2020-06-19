Demonstrators gather throughout Baltimore in recognition of Juneteenth

Amid an ongoing national conversation about racial equality and police brutality, demonstrators gathered throughout Baltimore on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth.
Juneteeth is a celebration of the anniversary of the liberation of the last slaves in the United States as a result of the Emancipation Proclamation. The holiday has gained further recognition nationally this year, the 155th anniversary, in the wake the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis; Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky; and Rayshard Brooks of Atlanta — all of whom were Black — and the protests that followed.
The day’s demonstration began with dozens of protesters gathered at Baltimore City Hall in the early afternoon. About 3 p.m., more than 100 demonstrators, organized Good Kids Mad City, Organizing Black and other community groups, began a march from McKeldin Square to Federal Hill Park. The crowd stayed energized with chants of “Say Her Name” and “Say His Name” honoring Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade. McDade was killed by police in Tallahassee, Florida, last month.
As the protest made its way down Light Street, passers-by honked in support. When the rally reached Federal Hill Park, protesters raised a Pride flag and a Transgender Pride flag, the latter of which had a Black fist in the center.
A third demonstration began outside of the Baltimore Police Department downtown offices and made its way to Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum, drawing a line between past and present. The marching portion of the “March for Freedom: Are we Really Free?” demonstration kicked off with prayers and an a cappella rendition of “I Really Love the Lord.” As protesters walked from downtown’s police headquarters, participants played “Jesus Walks” over their speakers and received honks of solidarity from drivers.
As the protestors moved their way into posh Harbor East, Perry McAlister, a fourth-grade teacher at a Baltimore City public school, said he’s tired of sitting back and feeling helpless while kids as young as his fourth-grade students remain vulnerable to police killings.
”Freedom isn’t just something you can sit back and wait for,” the 31-year-old East Baltimore resident said. “I’ve decided on this day I didn’t want to just sit. Look at our country. I wanted to do my little part that I could do to change things.”
McAlister said Juneteenth not only marks the end of slavery but also commemorates the two years in between the Emancipation Proclamation and the Union Army’s arrival in Galveston that Texas slaves did not have the rights they were entitled to. McAlister said today’s demonstration also occurs against the backdrop of two crises: that of the coronavirus, which has disproportionately sickened Black people, and that of racism. He’d like to see a restructuring of police so students like his fourth-graders could have more opportunities and lives free from fear.
”Tamir Rice was killed when he was 12. My students are 10,” he said. “For me, it’s like, I can no longer sit with a clean conscience knowing that they need more.”
Darryl C. Green, President of the Baltimore-based Deep Forgiveness, said progress depends on the Black community freeing themselves of anger as hurt as much as it is about freedom from bondage. He shared the story of his brother’s killing, and how he went on to forgive the man who killed him and testified on his behalf.
”We got to heal, y’all, we got to heal,” he said. “Who am I not to forgive? God forgave you.”
Latest Baltimore City
Baltimore Sun reporters Phillip Jackson, Hallie Miller and Sameer Rao contributed to this report.