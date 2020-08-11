Morgan State student among two people killed in Northwest Baltimore explosion

A 20-year-old Morgan State University student who had been staying with a friend in Northwest Baltimore died in Monday’s explosion, his father confirmed Tuesday.
Joseph Graham Jr. was one of two people found dead after three homes were leveled on Labyrinth Road, his father said outside his Edmondson home in West Baltimore, where he was surrounded by family friends. His father declined to comment further.
“We are deeply saddened that another Marylander lost his life in yesterday’s horrific explosion in northwest Baltimore,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “We continue to pray for the families of the victims and for all those injured and displaced by this terrible tragedy.”
Fire officials previously said a woman also was killed, but officials have not publicly identified the victims.
Seven others were injured, including five who are listed in critical condition.
When family members tried to reach Graham on his cell phone on Monday, it went to voicemail and officials had not provided information about him on Monday, his uncle said.
Family members reached out to Graham’s friend, who struggled to remember anything after the blast. He didn’t even remember that Graham was with him or the party at all, Graham’s uncle said. The friend’s aunt had told them they were being treated at Mercy Medical Center downtown, but the family could not find that Graham had ever been admitted there. They tried several other hospitals but still didn’t find him Monday.
When they were unable to locate him, the family waited at the scene on Labyrinth, where some residents had told the family that they could hear someone yelling help from the basement where Graham had been staying.
The family continued to wait for any information at the scene, where firefighters worked into the evening, digging through the rubble of three homes, trying to locate other victims.
Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, fire officials said that they had found the body of a man in the rubble.
Isaac Graham described his nephew as a “good kid” and that the two were close. He was a rising junior at Morgan State University and had recently launched his own clothing line, his uncle said.
A Morgan spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Alex Freeman, Morgan’s Student Government Association president, wrote on Twitter Tuesday that Graham was a close friend, and that the two had attended high school together. He said the two were excited when they learned they would be attending Morgan together.
“God bless your fam cause the pain I feel can’t compare to theirs,” he wrote. “Love you bro Rest Easy Truly tired of losing childhood friends.”
Ty’lor Schnella, another friend of Graham’s, said he was always smiling, and always the happy one among their group of friends at Baltimore City College high school. Though school was often demanding, Schnella said Graham “was always the one that kept everyone uplifted, kept your spirits high.”
Schnella said Graham’s clothing company was called “Chase a Plate,” and that Graham posted to a YouTube channel with his cousin by the same name. The YouTube channel has more than 7,000 subscribers.
When word started going around that Graham might have been hurt in the explosion, people were in disbelief, he said.
“Everyone was like, ‘Not Joseph.’ I would never think something like this could happen to him,” Schnella said.
Baltimore Sun reporters McKenna Oxenden and Justin Fenton contributed to this article.