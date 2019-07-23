Advertisement

Johns Hopkins University wins grant to spur economic development in Maryland’s health field

Juliana Kim
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 23, 2019 | 5:13 PM

The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded more than $600,000 to a division of Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday to increase economic development in the region’s digital health field.

The Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures division won a grant to launch the Chesapeake Regional Digital Health Exchange. The federal government will provide $634,000, with another $654,000 in matching funds from an array of private and public sector sources.

The program is expected to create a network of research facilities, startups and health care companies to bolster the region’s digital health care field,, according to a press release by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The university was one of 44 organizations that won a grant from a pool of 183 applicants. The U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Regional Innovation Strategies program aims to grow entrepreneurship in the United States.

