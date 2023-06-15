Johns Hopkins university and health system hit by MOVEit data breach; students and patients asked to be vigilant

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Students, staff and faculty at the Johns Hopkins University as well as patients at the related medical system may have had sensitive information exposed following a recent cybersecurity attack on widely used software, according to the institution.

A data breach May 31 involving MOVEit, a file transfer software, impacted both the private research university as well as Johns Hopkins Medicine, the university and medical system said in a letter.

Advertisement

The ransomware attack by a Russian extortion gang claimed a wide range of victims including the BBC, British Airways and Nova Scotia’s government, The Associated Press reported. The ransomware syndicate known as ‘Cl0p’ announced last week that victims had until Wednesday to negotiate a ransom or risk having sensitive stolen data dumped online.

Hopkins is still working with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to investigate the scope of the breach, but believes the breach “may have impacted sensitive personal and financial information,” such as names, contact information and health billing records. The breach did not impact patient medical records, according to Hopkins.

Advertisement

Those who have been affected will be notified, and Hopkins will provide resources such as credit monitoring services to those who had information compromised. Those who have been impacted can enroll in credit monitoring by calling 888-703-9247 on weekdays from 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Until investigators determine who has been impacted, those affiliated with Hopkins are asked to monitor their bank accounts and credit reports for unusual activity, consider placing fraud alerts with the major credit bureaus, look out for suspicious emails or messages, and sign up for credit monitoring services