Johns Hopkins University officials are investigating a possible sexual assault at a fraternity house Friday night, according to an email campus security sent to students and staff on Monday.
Officials reported that the alleged assault occurred at the Delta Phi fraternity house, also known as “St. Elmo’s house," at 200 E. University Parkway in North Baltimore. It was reported to the university on Monday, according to the email.
University officials had no further comment on the matter, but recommended contacting Campus Safety and Security at 410-516-7777 or Baltimore City Police at 911 immediately to report any crimes or suspicious activity on campus.