Judge: Proposal to release Baltimore man from prison not in ‘interests of justice’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore man whose proposed release from prison ran into roadblocks under a new city state’s attorney won’t be freed under the terms of that proposal, a Baltimore Circuit judge ruled this week.

He will, however, have the chance to argue the merits of his underlying motion to reopen his case post-conviction at a July 26 court date. That filing, which seeks a new trial, includes claims that prior attorneys failed to properly make the case that prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence from his defense team, known as a Brady violation.

Advertisement

John Warren, who is serving a life sentence for a 2000 murder conviction, received a prosecutor recommendation last November under then-State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby that would have reduced his sentence — likely resulting in his imminent release — in exchange for withdrawing pending claims and foregoing future post-conviction motions.

Before a judge could weigh in on the proposal, a new state’s attorney, Ivan Bates, took office. Prosecutors under his administration sought to retract that offer and effectively keep Warren incarcerated.

Advertisement

Circuit Judge Charles M. Blomquist, in an opinion filed this week, sidestepped ruling on whether the “purported agreement” was binding, but said accepting the terms of the proposal “would not be in the interests of justice.”

In other words: Regardless of whether or not prosecutors were bound by an agreement with Warren, Blomquist wouldn’t accept the proposed relief.

[ Baltimore prosecutors want to back out of deal to release man from prison. Can they? ]

The judge, who previously served as a deputy state prosecutor and assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore, offered two reasons. First, he said there was no evidence that prosecutors had engaged with surviving family members of the man Warren was convicted of killing, Haywood Williams, about the proposed resolution that could’ve released Warren from prison.

Second, Blomquist said he doubted the proposed resolution was a proportional response to the arguments that Warren’s attorneys made in their motion to reopen his case post-conviction, the filing that prompted the proposal.

Blomquist called the terms of the proposal, put in writing by then-Assistant State’s Attorney Becky Feldman, “extraordinarily generous” and said he was unsure the actual merits of Warren’s allegations justified it. Feldman served as chief of the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office’s Sentencing Review Unit in Mosby’s administration.

Nancy Forster, Warren’s attorney, last month called it a matter of “fundamental fairness” that the office abide by the former administration’s offer, which had been laid out in a pleading but not approved by a judge. She said in a Thursday email she was “disappointed in the ruling on the agreement,” but grateful the judge would still hold a hearing on the motion to reopen post-conviction.

“I look forward to that hearing,” she said.

James Bentley, a spokesman for Bates, said the office agreed with Blomquist’s opinion and said it was consistent with the state’s position in its amended response earlier this year. He said he couldn’t comment further on an ongoing legal matter.

Advertisement

What are Warren’s Brady violation claims?

Warren was convicted in 2000 for the killing two years prior of his best friend, Williams.

Police said Williams, who used a wheelchair after a prior shooting, was shot six times in the head. Warren was initially considered a witness. He became a suspect, in part because prosecutors believed his description of the shooting conflicted with some evidence and witness accounts. He was 17 years old at the time of Williams’ killing.

Now 42, Warren has maintained he did not kill Williams.

He brought his case in 2019 to the Conviction Integrity Unit of the State’s Attorney’s Office. Two years later, the unit said available evidence didn’t support a determination of factual innocence.

He’s also argued in post-conviction pleadings that the state withheld evidence about other potential suspects and people with motive to kill Williams.

One alleged Brady violation centers around police efforts to look into a tip about two possible suspects. Warren’s criminal file, which he received through public records requests, included information from the tipster, who said she’d heard two men talk about killing Williams and that another person had told her the two were in Williams’ backyard the night of his killing.

Advertisement

Warren’s latest pleading argues that his post-conviction attorney failed to properly argue this alleged violation, which a judge said was inadmissible hearsay. Forster argues, however, that hearsay rules cannot trump Warren’s “right to present a defense and receive a fair trial.”

A second alleged Brady violation is about a previous shooting next door to Williams’ home that some said could have provided motive for his murder. It was not presented or ruled on in the first post-conviction hearing. Other claims in his latest pleading include judicial error in rejecting his Brady claim and ineffective assistance of counsel for his first post-conviction attorney’s conflict of interest.

[ Judge to decide whether Baltimore prosecutors can back out of proposal to release man from prison ]

Blomquist wrote in his opinion that Feldman’s response to Warren’s motion to reopen did not “meaningfully analyze the merits of the Brady claims.” It also didn’t suggest the claims were likely to succeed or that if Warren won a new trial, the state wouldn’t prevail, Blomquist said.

“The Court is not confident the agreement presently before it is premised on either a thorough analysis of Petitioner’s allegations of error or the facts underlying those allegations,” Blomquist wrote. “To be clear, the Court has not reached any conclusions respecting the merits of the allegations themselves, but ... it cannot hold that accepting the purported agreement is in the interests of justice.”

Prosecutors and defense team trade highly charged filings

Prior to Blomquist’s ruling, prosecutors and Warren’s legal team went back and forth in legal filings around a contention from the state that Feldman and Warren were “angling” for “whatever post-trial motion would most likely result in a sentencing modification.”

Forster filed a motion for reduction of sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act in December 2021, which was decided in early February. Warren received a slightly modified sentence, going from life plus 20 years to life in prison.

Advertisement

While that was pending, in November 2022, Forster filed the motion to reopen Warren’s case post-conviction that is currently under consideration, and Feldman responded later that month with the proposed resolution that would effectively release him from prison.

Bates, Deputy State’s Attorney Thomas Donnelly and Conviction Integrity Unit Chief Lauren Lipscomb, in a June supplemental filing, described Warren’s pursuit of both as “obstinance.”

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

They also claimed there was a “troubling history” in Feldman’s actions in the case, including that she was “essentially acting as a defense attorney ... within the SAO” and motivated to “secure the release of Petitioner serving a rightfully earned sentence for committing murder.”

Forster responded with outrage, calling it a “desperate effort to fire another shot over the bow” and objecting to the state’s “highly offensive” language. Rather than a “sinister scheme,” Forster and Feldman’s negotiations were the norm under prior state’s attorney administrations, Forster wrote.

She went on to accuse the current state’s attorney administration of taking out “animus” toward Feldman on Warren “simply because he was a person whom Ms. Feldman thought was worth of relief.”

Feldman, too, who had previously declined comment on Warren’s case, weighed in. In an affidavit filed in the case, Feldman said it was Mosby herself who “ultimately decided” the state should recommend a sentence for Warren that would result in a release from prison.

Advertisement

“Neither I nor the State’s Attorney abdicated any prosecutorial responsibility by giving consideration to other judicial mechanisms to ensure that a just sentence is ultimately received,” Feldman wrote. “To the contrary, the SAO and I acted in accordance with the highest standards of duty by faithfully pursuing the ends of justice.”

Blomquist, in this week’s opinion, wrote that it was “neither appropriate nor necessary” to speculate on the motives that drove Warren’s current filing.

He went on to agree with Warren’s team that that JRA filings did not “in any way affect his ability to seek relief in the present motion.” The two avenues are “meaningfully distinct from each other,” Blomquist said. The JRA process seeks to modify the original sentence, he said, while Warren’s post-conviction filings seek “to challenge and ultimately void” the underlying convictions.