Ravens player Jaylon Ferguson died of fentanyl and cocaine, medical examiner office says

Jaylon Ferguson, the Ravens outside linebacker found unresponsive last month, died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Bruce Goldfarb, the agency’s spokesman, said the death had been ruled an accident following an autopsy of the 26-year-old.

Goldfarb said no written autopsy report was available yet but that the agency’s goal is to have one 90% completed within 90 days.

Baltimore Police said previously that investigators had not ruled out the possibility of an overdose, but that there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

His family issued a statement following his death calling it “one of the darkest moments in our lives.” It went on to ask for privacy during this “difficult time.”