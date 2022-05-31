Mourners gather to bury 17-year-old Baltimore student killed after prom

Jasmine Brunson Jr., a junior at Carver Vocational High School who was killed after prom last week.

Jasmine Brunson Jr. worked hard.

He worked hard to get good grades at Carver Vocational-Technical High School, where he was a junior studying carpentry, friends and family said at the teen’s funeral Tuesday. He went to work in the afternoons at William McAbee Pool, where he taught young children how to swim.

He worked hard at Upton Boxing Club, where he arrived early in the mornings, even before the coaches, and was the last to leave. A newcomer to the sport, Bruson jabbed, rolled and hooked for hours each day until the gym lights turned off. Coaches drove him home on late nights.

When Rodney Hunt, an Upton boxing coach, dropped Brunson off the day before the 17-year-old’s junior prom, Brunson excitedly reminded Hunt that he would have to skip one day at the gym to attend the dance.

“I’ll see you Friday, then,” Hunt told Brunson, before the teen was shot and killed at an after-prom party in East Baltimore. No arrests have been made related to the May 13 homicide. Authorities are offering a $16,000 reward for information in his death.

“That was my last moment with him,” Hunt said at Brunson’s funeral service.

Brunson was a great kid, a better dresser, and a joy to be around, his family and mentors said at his service at March Life Tribute Center in Randallstown. The teen was so excited for his first prom, they said. Affectionately called “pretty boy,” Brunson was excited to dance with girls and show off his sleek fashions.

Brunson was buried in a royal blue paisley suit that he bought for the dance.

His coaches, who became mentors, admired his dedication to sharpening his boxing skills and his love for the family he found among peers at the West Baltimore. Brunson had the work ethic of a champion fighter; he just needed to gain more confidence in the ring. And he was starting to, said Calvin Ford, the club’s renowned trainer.

“His jab was money,” Ford said.

Bruson began working out at the gym on his own until his determination was noticed by the coaches, who started to train him. Under their direction, Brunson thrived. He reached the goals he set and sparred with a focus on entering the gym’s premiere “Put up or Shut Up” Baltimore showcase planned for August.

Weighing in at 154 pounds, Brunson wanted to one day take home a championship belt from the International Boxing Federation. Instead, he took the belt with him into the ground. Brunson was buried in a blue casket surrounded by photos of his family and the red championship belt.

Teenage students and elderly family members packed the Randallstown sanctuary to see the ambitious 18-year-old one last time. Some anguished mourners had trouble walking to the glossy casket. A woman who approached laid her head on Brunson’s chest and wept.

When his casket shut closed and a hymn began, the room erupted in grief.

Brunson, while planning for summer, had recently recruited his boxing friends to work at a city pool with him. The job was good money and near the gym, he pitched. He attended every lifeguard certification class with his five friends to teach them how to get better at swimming. Just as they had helped him become a better boxer.

The teen was also preparing for an upcoming fight scheduled for this weekend, after losing two fights in a recent Salisbury tournament. Now, the team is preparing to feel his absence in the ring.

“Our fighters are doing this for him now,” said Steve Everette, an Upton boxing coach.

Brunson is survived by his mother Tiffany Hair; his father, Jasmine Brunson Sr. and his sisters, Jala Roberts, Saniah Brunson and Ja’Kayla Henry; his grandfather Curtis Brunson; his grandmothers Rhonda Plummer and Sallah Jenkins; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.