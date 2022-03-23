Atlas Restaurant Group to reopen James Joyce Irish Pub after COVID-19 closure

Atlas Restaurant Group is reviving James Joyce Irish Pub in Harbor East after shutting down the restaurant in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant group announced Wednesday.

James Joyce pub, named for the acclaimed 20th-century Irish novelist, resided on President Street for 18 years until December 2020, when its doors closed, and the building has since been vacant.

Advertisement

Joe Sweeney, director of marketing and public relations for Atlas Restaurant Group, said the company has reversed course and plans to reopen in late summer with a similar menu and nightly live music as a staple. Some menu items will be updated, and minor renovations will be made to the interior. The pub is known for its imported Irish furniture and decorations.

“Irish pubs are known for being places that the community can gather to enjoy food, drinks and friendly conversation,” Alex Smith, president and CEO of Atlas Restaurant Group, said in a statement. “While James Joyce remained shuttered, the neighborhood and city were missing an important and unique concept that was successful as a result of their neighborly hospitality, which we look forward to continuing.”

Advertisement

The restaurant group operates 17 bars and eateries in the city, with eight restaurants in Harbor East.