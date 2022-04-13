Speed cameras on I-83 in Baltimore will become active Thursday, launching a 90-day grace period before fines begin

Speed cameras on Interstate 83 in Baltimore will start clocking speeding drivers Thursday, but motorists will receive only warnings in the mail until fines begin in July.

The two cameras located northbound and southbound at the West 41st Street exit will flag motorists who travel 12 or more miles over the speed limit. Motorists caught speeding in the next 90 days will receive a warning citation in the mail. Once the three-month grace period ends, that citation will include a $40 fine.

Speed limits on the roughly 8-mile stretch of the Jones Falls Expressway of I-83 vary from 40 mph to 55 mph. Warning signs and digital speed radars have been posted along the expressway to make drivers aware of the new speed cameras and encourage motorists to slow down.

The cameras were approved by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021 to rein in reckless driving at high speeds on the dangerously winding roadway. City transportation officials said crash data recorded on the expressway found a quarter of vehicles drove at least 15 mph over the limit during a week period and more than 2,000 car crashes during a five-year period that ended in 2019.

License points will not be added as part of the penalty because the citation is considered a civil violation. The revenue from each $40 fine will be used for the operating cost of the camera system and to clean and make repairs to the expressway. Baltimore’s Board of Estimates in 2021 approved a $6.6 million contract extension to pay for the first six months of the cameras’ deployment.