A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a Maryland Transit Administration bus early Sunday evening near the Inner Harbor.

Officers responded around 6:12 p.m. to the intersection of East Pratt and Light streets, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Baltimore Police said.

Baltimore Police and MTA Police officers are at the scene.

An MTA spokesperson declined to comment Sunday night.

