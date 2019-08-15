Inner Harbor ice rink to return for winter season after Waterfront Partnership warns of funding issues

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor ice rink has found a new sponsor just a few weeks before the deadline set by Waterfront Partnership for continuing the winter tradition.
Waterfront Partnership officials warned in July that the rink might not return this winter after Pandora, the jewelry retailer known for its charm bracelets, told the organization it was unable to continue as lead sponsor. Pandora officials did not say why they discontinued their sponsorship.
The Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds has awarded a grant to cover the $115,000 price tag for maintaining the ice rink from Nov. 1 through Jan. 20, according to a news release.
Waterfront officials said in July they needed to find a lead sponsor by September to cover a minimum $100,000 for the season. The one-year grant for $115,000 allows the partnership to continue to operate the rink while developing a long-term plan that ensures the rink remains open in coming years.
“The tradition of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Ice Rink has brought thousands of people downtown during the winter season, and it’s a huge win for Baltimore that the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds recognized how important the rink is to its residents and families, and to tourists who visit the City,” Waterfront president Laurie Schwartz said in the release.
The temporary rink opens in November and operates between the Harborplace pavilions in view of the water.