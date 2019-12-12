Baltimore Fire Department divers searched the Inner Harbor waters Thursday morning after receiving a tip that a man was in the water.
Fire officials received the tip around 8:11 a.m. from a caller who said a man went into the harbor somewhere between the USS Constellation and the pavilions. The first units arrived on scene about five minutes later, said department spokeswoman Blair Adams.
Divers were continuing to actively search the waters, Adams said around 10:30 a.m.
This article will be updated.