11 Maryland inmates total have now died from the coronavirus, officials say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 13, 2020 9:44 PM

A total of 11 inmates have died from COVID-19, according to statistics provided by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

The department, which updated its numbers on Friday, said some of the deaths were recently linked to the virus by the state’s medical examiner, Corrections spokesman Mark Vernarelli said.

Another inmate who died from the virus was not housed inside of a state prison-run facility at the time, Vernarelli says.

The timeframe from when the inmates were first diagnosed with symptoms to when they died was unclear.

A total of 943 Maryland inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup has the most inmates who have tested positive for the virus at 150, while Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center closely follows behind at 147, department numbers show.

A total of 28,014 inmates have been tested statewide.

