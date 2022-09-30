One injured in warehouse fire Thursday in Lucille Park in Northwest Baltimore

One person was injured after an aluminum machine caught fire at a business in Lucille Park in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Baltimore firefighters extinguished a fire at a warehouse at 4800 Wabash Ave. just before 11 a.m. A hazmat team was sent to respond due to aluminum dust, Baltimore Fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

One warehouse employee suffered non-life-threatening burns and was taken to a hospital, Adams said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lilly Price contributed reporting to this article.