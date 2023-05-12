Baltimore police announce arrest in October homicide of 1-year-old

Baltimore police have arrested and charged a woman with first-degree murder in the death of a 1-year-old girl last October, police said.

Aurielle Montgomery, 21, of Baltimore, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Thursday by Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force officers in the 500 block of Rocklyn Avenue in Baltimore County, police said.

Detectives began the homicide investigation after doctors determined Nyemia Gillard died from multiple signs of trauma on Oct. 4, 2022.

Southwest District patrol officers had originally responded to the scene at the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway in the Winchester neighborhood for a report of an unresponsive baby. Officers provided emergency aid but the child was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.