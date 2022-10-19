Baltimore police declare 1-year-old’s death a homicide

The death of a 1-year-old girl who died earlier this month in West Baltimore has been ruled a homicide, police said.

Doctors on Tuesday determined Nyemia Gillard died from multiple signs of trauma, police said.

Advertisement

On Oct. 4, Southwest District patrol officers responded about 12:15 p.m. to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway in the Winchester neighborhood for a report of an unresponsive baby.

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

First responders tried to render aid but the child ultimately died. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. This is an active investigation.