The rally’s indigenous attendees — who gave speeches and performed ceremonial music and dance — represent the myriad tribes whose members now live in Maryland. Aside from the state-recognized Piscataway and Accohannock tribes, greater Baltimore has many residents from the Lumbee, Cherokee, Haliwa-Saponi and other tribes with roots outside of contemporary Maryland. Duckworth-Oxendine is herself Lumbee, and her mother was one of thousands of Lumbee who migrated from the Carolinas to the Upper Fells Point area for opportunities in Baltimore’s post-World War II industrial sector.