Historians say Christopher Columbus landed in present-day Haiti on Oct. 12, mistaking it for India. Although he never arrived in what is now the U.S., Columbus has been celebrated with his own federal holiday for more than 80 years. For decades there’s been a movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and it continues to grow in strength and size. But why? Many people argue that instead of commemorating Columbus, the nation should honor the role Native Americans have played and continue to play in the country, says Elizabeth Rule, a postdoctoral fellow in American University’s Critical Race, Gender, and Culture Studies Collaborative and an enrolled citizen in the Chickasaw Nation. The 15th-century Italian explorer is tied to the spread of disease, the initiation of the transatlantic slave trade, and to violent acts committed against native inhabitants of the Americas.