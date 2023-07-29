Attorney General’s investigative unit looking into man’s death during police custody in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Independent Investigations Division of the state Attorney General’s Office is reviewing an in-custody death of a man in Baltimore earlier this month, the agency said Saturday.

In a news release, the investigative unit described that the man, who was not identified, became unresponsive while in handcuffs and restrained on a stretcher inside an ambulance. He was taken to a local hospital where he died a few hours later. The cause and manner of death are pending.

The unit is charged with investigating police-involved fatalities in the state, including police shootings, in-custody deaths and fatal vehicle pursuits. Baltimore Police investigates the cases simultaneously, in order to meet the requirements of the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. Both investigations are ongoing, the AG release said.

Baltimore Police and Maryland Transit Administration officers first responded Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. to a call about a man lying in the road near the 200 block of South Howard Street in downtown Baltimore, near Camden Yards, according to the news release.

When Baltimore Police officers arrived, MTA officers and EMS personnel were there. The man was acting erratically, according to the Independent Investigations Division, which reviewed body camera footage from BPD officers.

Officers physically restrained him, handcuffed him and then put him on an ambulance stretcher on his side. He was then restrained with the stretcher’s restraint straps and taken into the ambulance. The release said he was in a prone position, meaning he was on his stomach, a position used to help people in respiratory distress. Emergency personnel were providing medical aid when, “after several minutes,” he became unresponsive. He was then uncuffed and lifesaving measures were taken.

The release noted that the camera footage from BPD officers could be released. MTA officers don’t wear body cameras. None of the officers were identified.

The investigative unit has probed three other 2023 Baltimore deaths involving police: The June 29 fatal shooting of Darryl Gamble, 40; the fatal vehicle pursuit that led to the death of Linda Moss, 74; and the fatal vehicle pursuit that led to the death of Alfred Fincher, 54.

Earlier this year, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Alexis Acosta, a Baltimore Police officer investigated by the Independent Investigations Division following the death of Terry Harrell, 58, in 2022. Acosta is accused of driving in a criminally negligent manner and causing Harrell’s death. He had his lights and siren on when he struck Harrell, who was riding a scooter.

Video footage showed Acosta pass through at least two intersections at a fairly constant speed before striking him. Harrell had the green light. Acosta’s next court date is Sept. 19, according to an online courts database.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown’s office is asking the state spending board to approve four new positions — two lawyers, one investigator and one paralegal/evidence analyst — to join the Independent Investigations Division. The Board of Public Works is expected to consider the request at its Aug. 2 meeting.

The request noted that his office, beginning Oct. 1, will be deciding whether criminal charges are warranted in the police-involved fatalities it investigates and prosecuting any of those cases.

“Building on the General Assembly’s 2021 police reform agenda, which charged the Attorney General with conducting independent investigations of police-involved fatalities, the new law increases transparency, independence and community trust not only in the investigation of these cases, but also in the decisions as to whether they should be prosecuted,” the AG request said, according to the Aug. 2 meeting agenda.