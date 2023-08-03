Man who died after being restrained by officers in downtown Baltimore is identified as Glen Burnie resident

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The man who died last week hours after he was restrained on a stretcher in downtown Baltimore was a 29-year-old Glen Burnie resident, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said Thursday in a news release that also named the seven officers involved in the in-custody death.

Trea Ellinger became unresponsive July 25 while he was in handcuffs and restrained on his stomach after EMS units and officers from the Maryland Transit Administration Police and Baltimore Police Department responded to a call about a man lying in the road near the 200 block of South Howard Street, the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division said Saturday.

The IID, which probes fatal encounters with police in Maryland, said Ellinger was “acting erratically” upon the arrival of Baltimore Police officers, who are equipped with body cameras. MTA Police arrived first but don’t wear body cameras. Maryland police agencies have until 2025 to furnish their officers with body cameras, a mandate passed by the General Assembly in 2021.

Officers handcuffed Ellinger and restrained him in an ambulance stretcher in the prone position, meaning he was on his stomach.

Restraining patients face-down is a controversial practice. While intended to help people in respiratory distress, prone restraints can also lead to cardiac arrest. Last year, the family of Annapolis resident Renardo Green, who died from cardiac arrest after he was restrained face-down in 2021, sued the city and its police department on wrongful death grounds. The civil litigation is ongoing, and no police officers faced criminal charges for the death— though a paramedic was charged with misconduct in office. Her case was dismissed last month.

Last week, the IID said emergency personnel were providing Ellinger with medical aid when he became unresponsive. He was then uncuffed and lifesaving measures were taken as he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The attorney general’s office division identified the MTA Police involved as Officers Michelle Price, Daitione Garnett, Perry Talbert, Andre Watson and Ralph Massimei. Price has been with the department for eight years, Garnett for six, and the other three for five years.

The two BPD units involved were identified as Officers Sharrod Mobley, who has three years with the agency, and Ryan Barnes-Klipa, who has one year.

The IID said body camera footage may be released to the public “in accordance with Baltimore Police Department and Independent Investigations Division policies.” Usually, the footage is released within 14 days of a death, though that can be delayed.