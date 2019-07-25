Baltimore Inner Harbor ice rink may not return, officials warn, as they search for lead sponsor

The Pandora Ice Rink in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor may not return this winter as officials set themselves a deadline to find a lead sponsor, Waterfront Partnership officials said Thursday.
“We’re concerned at this point that the Inner Harbor Ice Rink may not return and what has become an incredible amenity and holiday tradition for Baltimoreans and visitors alike will end," Waterfront officials said in a statement.
The organization says it will not bring the ice rink back for the upcoming season if it cannot find a sponsor by Sept. 1.
The temporary rink, which concluded its fifth season in 2019, opens in November and operates between the Harborplace pavilions in view of the water.
Partnership officials put out a call in April for a new lead sponsor for the ice rink. Since then, the organization says it has had conversations with several interested parties, but a viable sponsor has not yet come forward.
This article will be updated.