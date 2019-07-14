‘Nothing has happened yet:’ Immigrant communities on edge, but no ICE activity reported early Sunday around Baltimore

Hector Garcia was constantly checking instant messages on WhatsApp early Sunday, waiting for updates on possible immigration raids that President Donald Trump has for days said were coming. So far, all remained quiet, except for when some federal agents were spotted around Ellicott City on Saturday.
“Either they were just kind of showing their presence or kind of checking out the area, but nothing has happened yet,” said Garcia, CEO of Howard County-based Foreign-born Information and Referral Network Inc.
Trump has said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would launch a “major operation” Sunday, and the agency said it would target "unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.” The Baltimore region was said to be among about a dozen across the country where raids could occur.
But early Sunday morning, all appeared quiet at federal offices where ICE agents work in downtown Baltimore. In Howard County, police officials said they had received no notification of any ICE activity.
In neighborhoods such as Highlandtown, home to a large immigrant population, streets were quiet.
As workers opened the Cinco de Mayo grocery store there, they wondered whether they’d get any business — or if shoppers would just stay home to avoid any brush with ICE agents.
“We see a lot less customers when there’s rumors that they are around these areas,” said Gabriela Mejía, who’s worked at the store for five years.
Even when there are rumors of raids, Mejía said families stock up on groceries and stay home. But she wished they didn’t have to.
“A lot of people don’t come here to cause harm. There are a lot of people who care about their children,” Mejía said in Spanish, as tears filled her eyes. “I think if someone deserves to receive something like that then so be it. But there are people who just come to work.”
Efraen Morales was one of the few people at a laundromat on Highland Avenue early Sunday morning. The 20-year- Highlandtown resident said he had heard of possible raids on social media but hadn’t seen anything yet.
“We hope nothing happens,” he said.
Baltimore Sun photographer Karl Ferron contributed to this article.