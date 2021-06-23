Howard Street tunnel expansion project gets key environmental approval

The endeavor does, however, come with a $466 million price tag, including $202.5 million from Maryland, $125 million in a federal Infrastructure For Rebuilding America grant, $113 million from CSX, $22.5 million from Pennsylvania and $3 million in Federal Highway Administration formula funds for Baltimore City. Officials had long haggled over the price, which was once expected to exceed $1 billion, according to the state. CSX almost abandoned the effort in 2017, but ended up receiving the influx of federal cash in 2019.