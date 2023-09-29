Off-duty Howard County officer shot and killed in Federal Hill bar, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An off-duty Howard County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in a bar in Federal Hill early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Baltimore Police said officers responded to the 1100 block of South Charles Street around 12:14 a.m. and found 23-year-old Ryan Demby with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Baltimore Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a verbal altercation occurred prior to the shooting.

“Deputy Ryan Demby was in a bar around midnight when a verbal argument broke out between other patrons. During the altercation, shots were fired and Deputy Demby was struck,” the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

“Our hearts are broken for the Demby family, Ryan’s friends and colleagues, and our entire sheriff’s office family. We will continue to keep our community updated and are grateful for your support during this difficult time.”