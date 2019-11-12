Baltimore’s public housing authority announced Tuesday that it will cease accepting applications from residents, citing more than 14,000 applications on a wait list and an average wait time of more than five years.
Residents have until Dec. 13 to apply for public housing before the housing authority stops taking the applications. The Housing Choice Voucher Program is also closed to new applications, according to a news release.
Agency officials said they “streamlined” the wait list this year, reducing the total applications from 27,000. However, the authority is still averaging a five- to seven-year wait time, the release states.
“This is a decision we wish we didn’t have to make but by continuing to accept applications we would be performing a disservice and creating a false sense of hope that we can accommodate applicants in the near term,” said HABC President and CEO Janet Abrahams in a news release. “The applicants at the top of our waiting list right now have been waiting on average between five and seven years. We work very hard to serve as many households as possible but simply don’t have the resources to meet the tremendous need.”
Those on the waiting list and still in need of public housing are asked to notify housing authority officials when their address or contact information changes.
The Housing Authority of Baltimore City is the fifth largest public housing agency in the country, providing housing to more than 23,000 households.
This article will be updated.