Baltimore County fire truck at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center emergency bay. (File photo for thumbnail use) (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

A person died early Thursday morning after a house fire in Sparrows Point, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Crew members arrived at about 2:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Snyder Avenue, where firefighters found heavy fire and a partial roof collapse, the department tweeted.

The victim has not been identified, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, BCFD said.

