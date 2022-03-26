Baltimore firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire in East Baltimore

Baltimore firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in the Berea neighborhood of East Baltimore Saturday morning, according to the fire department.

About 60 firefighters responded at 10:53 a.m. to the vacant rowhome on the 1300 block of North Luzerne Avenue. Both stories of the house and the roof were in flames. Fire personnel brought the flames under control and extinguished the fire by 11:33 a.m.

Advertisement

Chief Roman Clark, a spokesman for the fire department, said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated cost of damages caused by the fire was not immediately available.