Groceries, gift cards to be distributed Friday at M&T Bank Stadium for Baltimore-area hospitality workers in need

Groceries and Safeway gift cards will be distributed in Baltimore on Friday to workers in the hard-hit hospitality industry, a local union announced.
The distribution will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lot H near M&T Bank Stadium, said officials with Unite Here Local 7, which represents hospitality workers in Maryland. They asked people to register in advance on their website, www.uniteherelocal7.org.
The aid is open to hotel, restaurant, casino and event center workers who have been laid off or had their hours cut because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The relief effort is supported by private donations and the Mamie and Jerome Todd Relief Fund, union officials said. The fund was created by former NAACP president and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, who named it after his grandparents.