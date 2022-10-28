Armed robbers force man into car near Johns Hopkins and make him withdraw cash from ATMs, campus police say

A man on Monday was forced into a car by armed robbers near the Johns Hopkins University and driven to several ATMs to withdraw cash, according to campus police.

The 22-year-old was robbed about 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West University Parkway in the Tuscany-Canterbury neighborhood, Baltimore City Police confirmed Thursday.

He was not injured and Northern District detectives are investigating, the department said.

“The university has experienced an increase in armed robberies and an armed robbery/abduction, on and around the Homewood campus in the last several weeks,” Megan Christin, a university spokesperson, said Thursday in an email. “We are taking this situation very seriously.”

A person affiliated with the university was walking when he was approached by a black Acura with three males inside, according to a Johns Hopkins Homewood Public Safety news release.

The agency oversees security operations and investigations on the Homewood campus and at Johns Hopkins Medicine. It operates around the clock and consists of security professionals and off-duty Baltimore Police officers.

The unidentified suspects “asked the victim to get into the vehicle” and when he refused, they exited their car, each armed with a handgun, campus police said.

“One of the subjects struck the affiliate, who was then forced into their vehicle,” the release says. They allegedly took the victim’s cellphone and drove him to several ATMs, at unknown locations, to withdraw cash.

The robbers let the man go at Charles Street and University Parkway, campus police said. The vehicle was last seen heading west on University Parkway. The Baltimore City Fire Department provided medical attention to the man.

One of the suspects is described as being 15 to 16 years old, one about 20 and the other about 25 to 30, campus police said. Each was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black mask. There were a silver-colored handgun and two black-colored handguns.

“University officials have been in close contact with the victim to support their physical and mental well-being, and assisting the Baltimore Police Department on the investigation,” Christin said.

The safety of everyone at Hopkins including its neighbors is a constant priority, she said. The university is bumping up “prevention and deterrence measures,” supporting victims and cooperating with Baltimore Police, Christin said.

The latest armed robbery happened Thursday morning on campus, according to Homewood Public Safety.

A person not affiliated with the university reported that while she was walking about 11:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of San Martin Drive, two males approached her from behind and stole her cellphone and password, campus police said.

They displayed a black-colored handgun and were wearing both black clothing and ski masks, according to a news release. The robbers were last seen heading south on San Martin Drive toward Wyman Park Drive in a silver Hyundai Elantra, with partial Maryland tag 8D552. There were no injuries.

Dozens of commenters on a Reddit thread about the robbery at West University Parkway indicated that such armed robberies aren’t new to campus and they feel powerless.

“Sad but true. I guess the criminals recently realized that students north to Homewood are easy preys,” one account wrote.

“I keep wondering when the “wrong” person will be victimized and all hell will break loose for JHU. Seems like every assault has been kept fairly quiet, but what happens when someone who has power (e.g. student with powerful parents) decides to hold Hopkins accountable for failing to keep students and staff safe?” Another account said. “Think these crimes have a real, significant mental health cost on everyone at JHU, and I’m really surprised JHU has not been publicly hurt more by the assaults.”

