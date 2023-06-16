Male killed in Shipley Hill shooting Thursday night, Baltimore Police say

An unidentified male was fatally shot in the head Thursday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.
Officers responded at 10:24 p.m. to the 100 block of McPhail Street in Shipley Hill for a ShotSpotter alert and were flagged down by an uninjured man who said two people shot at him, Baltimore Police said in a news release.
Police searched the area and found the unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene.
Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.